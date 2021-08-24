Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.68% of Summit Materials worth $109,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,979,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $10,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

