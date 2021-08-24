Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,031 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.55% of UFP Industries worth $117,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

