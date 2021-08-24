Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 286,457 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $132,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

