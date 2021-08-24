Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Tyler Technologies worth $115,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $418,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

TYL stock opened at $474.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

