Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.50% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $119,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78.

