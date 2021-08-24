Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Centene worth $146,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

