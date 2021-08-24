Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 103,071 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $134,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

AEIS opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.