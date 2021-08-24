Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,274 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Xylem worth $120,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

