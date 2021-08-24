Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,008 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $133,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

