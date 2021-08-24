Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 337,655 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.34% of Varonis Systems worth $143,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

