Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 357,857 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of Cabot worth $111,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 172.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 97,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.