Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 422,756 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.00% of Core-Mark worth $121,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

