Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,280,976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,280,976 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $142,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

