Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99,784 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $119,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.