VIDY Price Reaches $0.0022 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. VIDY has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.00794199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00099603 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.