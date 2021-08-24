ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 56,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,570,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The stock has a market cap of $874.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 113,804 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

