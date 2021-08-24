Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $27.19 target price on Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Vinci stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

