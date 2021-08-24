VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

