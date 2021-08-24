Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 13,750 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 967,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.