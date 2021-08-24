Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) traded up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97.

Vivic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It also involves in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

