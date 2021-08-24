VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

