Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $530.35

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530.35 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 525 ($6.86), with a volume of 596583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 99.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.86.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

