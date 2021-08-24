Vortex Defi Price Tops $0.0327 on Top Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $81,861.09 and $164,366.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

