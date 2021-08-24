Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.45

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €48.45 ($57.00) and last traded at €47.10 ($55.41), with a volume of 10885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €48.00 ($56.47).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.40 ($59.29).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.27 million and a PE ratio of 21.24.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

