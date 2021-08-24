VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of VSE worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $604.08 million, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.