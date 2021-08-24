vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 237.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VTVT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of -1.85. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

