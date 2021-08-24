WABnetwork (WAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $81,972.96

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 51.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $81,972.96 and approximately $408.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

