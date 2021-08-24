Waifu Token (WAIF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.60 or 0.99803974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.70 or 0.00995376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06697953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,891,418 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

