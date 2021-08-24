Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Walker & Dunlop worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $122,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

