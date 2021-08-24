Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

