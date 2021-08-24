Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,066,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,701,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

