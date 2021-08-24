Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $150.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.42. The company has a market cap of $421.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,066,549 shares of company stock worth $3,487,701,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.