Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 7,383 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

