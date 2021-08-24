Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $33,988,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HUBS stock opened at $675.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $679.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.02 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

