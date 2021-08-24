Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 60,774 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,498,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 160,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $9,068,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

