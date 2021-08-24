Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,292 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $82,165,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $41,353,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

