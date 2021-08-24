Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

