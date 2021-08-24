Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $2,956,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

