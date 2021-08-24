Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 741,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $349.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

