Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 261.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $7,066,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of YETI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,436 shares of company stock worth $15,413,156 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

