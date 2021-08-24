Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

