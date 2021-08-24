Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

KL stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.