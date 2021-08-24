Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

