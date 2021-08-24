Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

