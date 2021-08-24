Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,529 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,752. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

