Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,832 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

