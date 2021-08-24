Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,651 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Waters worth $29,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 21.3% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.30. 3,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $411.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

