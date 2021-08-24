Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Watsco comprises approximately 4.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.91% of Watsco worth $100,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.11. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

