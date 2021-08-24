WaykiChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.83 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $40.59 million and $7.83 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

