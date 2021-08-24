WazirX Market Cap Reaches $485.61 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003174 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $485.61 million and $56.12 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.